Peoples-Jones (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

The 21-year-old suffered the concussion Week 17, though he'll practice Friday after clearing the concussion protocol, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Peoples-Jones is still officially considered questionable but appears on track to play Sunday.

