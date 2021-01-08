Peoples-Jones (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
The 21-year-old suffered the concussion Week 17, though he'll practice Friday after clearing the concussion protocol, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Peoples-Jones is still officially considered questionable but appears on track to play Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Dealing with concussion•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Concussion confirmed•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Rejoins roster•
-
Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Slated to come off COVID list•