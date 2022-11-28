Peoples-Jones brought in two of four targets for 16 yards and returned five punts for 75 yards in the Browns' 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Peoples-Jones put together a very quiet day in what was slated to be Jacoby Brissett's final game as the starting quarterback prior to Deshaun Watson's expected Week 13 debut against the Texans. Peoples-Jones had developed good chemistry with Brissett throughout the season, leading to a career-high 42 receptions for the third-year receiver. Peoples-Jones is also now four yards short of tying the career-best 597 receiving yards he recorded last season as well, and he should be a beneficiary of Watson's ability to get the ball deep in coming weeks.