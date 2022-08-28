Peoples-Jones caught one reception for four yards on three targets in Cleveland's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

Peoples-Jones should compete with rookie third-round pick David Bell for the WR2 snaps after clear WR1 Amari Cooper, and Peoples-Jones arguably remains the favorite to win that competition even after a quiet preseason. Perhaps Bell might be a little more polished than Peoples-Jones, but Peoples-Jones is significantly more athletic.