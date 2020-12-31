The Browns reinstated Peoples-Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Along with Peoples-Jones, the Browns also activated Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips after all five players sat out last week's loss to the Jets following their respective placements on the list. Before sitting out the Week 16 game, Peoples-Jones had seemingly usurped Hodge as the Browns' No. 3 receiver. With that in mind, expect Cleveland to deploy Landry, Higgins and Peoples-Jones as their starting receivers in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Steelers.
