Peoples-Jones caught three of three targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Even with the return of KhaDarel Hodge from a hamstring injury, Peoples-Jones was still part of the wideout rotation. The rookie has been a consistent deep threat since becoming a regular in the lineup. Over the last three weeks, he has eight receptions for an average of 27.6 yards per catch. Going forward, the question is whether Hodge will take on a greater receiving role as the hamstring gets stronger.