Peoples-Jones caught three of four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee. He also returned two punts for 11 yards.

He had his best game of the season, but he remains well behind Amari Cooper (eight targets) and Elijah Moore (nine) in the pecking order at wideout. Peoples-Jones had the Browns' second-longest play of the game, a 29-yard reception in the third quarter -- his first of more than 20 yards in 2023 -- on the drive that produced the team's second touchdown of the game. He also had a 12-yard grab on a third-and-five during that same drive. Peoples-Jones has caught five of 10 targets for 68 yards over the first three weeks.