Cleveland special teams coach Mike Priefer said Peoples-Jones is the primary returner for punts and kickoffs at this time, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "For right now, Donovan is going to be the guy today on punt return and kickoff return," Priefer said.

Peoples-Jones made his NFL debut last week but was at the center of a nervous moment late in the Browns' 49-38 win over Dallas. After the Cowboys cut the deficit to 41-30, Peoples-Jones nearly touched a squib kick, then didn't retrieve the live ball as it bounced slowly and rolled into the end zone. "I would like him to follow the ball a little bit closer down toward the end zone to make sure it goes in the end zone," Priefer said. "He knows the rules, obviously." Despite the rookie moment, the Browns like his athleticism, and Peoples-Jones is line to return kicks against the Colts in Week 5.