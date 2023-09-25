Peoples-Jones caught three of four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over Tennessee in Week 3. He also returned two punts for 11 yards.

Peoples-Jones had his best game of the season, but he remains well behind Amari Cooper (eight targets) and Elijah Moore (nine) at wideout. He had the Browns' second longest play of the game, a 29-yard reception in the third quarter -- his first of more than 20 yards in 2023 -- that sparked Cleveland's second touchdown of the game and gave them a 20-3 lead. He also had a 12-yard grab on a third-and-five in the same drive. Peoples-Jones has caught five of 10 targets for 68 yards over the first three weeks.