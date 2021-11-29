Peoples-Jones caught two of five targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Ravens.

Peoples-Jones returned to active duty after missing one week due to a groin injury, a setback that's forced him to miss three of the last six games. He's the successor to Odell Beckham as the top deep threat, but the passing game is hindered by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's dealing with multiple injuries and is barely above a 50-percent completion rate the last three weeks. The Browns head into a bye Week 13, which could be an opportunity for Mayfield to get healthier and head coach Kevin Stefanski to fix the team's passing attack.