Peoples-Jones caught four of five targets for a season-high 74 yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.

The Patriots did a good job at stopping the running game, forcing quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw a season-high 45 times. That meant lots of targets beyond number one wideout Amari Cooper. This was the third consecutive game with at least 50 yards and fourth in six games for Peoples-Jones. The second-year wide receiver is still looking for his first score.