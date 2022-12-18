Peoples-Jones recorded four receptions on four targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens.

Peoples-Jones delivered what amounted to be the game-clinching score late in the third quarter with a three-yard touchdown reception. He was otherwise held in check, as his longest catch of the day went for 14 yards. Peoples-Jones remains a volatile option, tallying 45 or fewer receiving yards in three of his last five games. On the other hand, he has topped 70 receiving yards on six occasions for the campaign.