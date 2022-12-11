Peoples-Jones caught eight of 12 targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Cincinnati.
Peoples-Jones had a step on his man in the end zone on Cleveland's first drive, but Jacoby Brissett -- who was in for a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak bluff -- overthrew the wide receiver. He was also the intended receiver on Deshaun Watson's fourth-quarter interception, as well as Watson's fourth-down incompletion from Cincinnati's six-yard line later in the fourth. Despite those low points, Peoples-Jones still managed to lead the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while Amari Cooper (hip) caught only two of seven targets for 42 yards. Peoples-Jones set season highs in all three of those categories, demonstrating strong chemistry with Watson heading into a Week 15 visit from the Ravens.
