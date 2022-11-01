Peoples-Jones caught all four of his targets for 81 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals.

Amari Cooper is the Browns' clear No. 1 wide receiver, but Peoples-Jones has been quietly effective across from Cooper, topping 70 receiving yards in four of the past five games. The biggest difference between the two comes in the red zone, as Cooper caught his fifth touchdown of the season Monday while Peoples-Jones has yet to find the end zone heading into Cleveland's Week 9 bye.