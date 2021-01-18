Peoples-Jones caught his lone target for 23 yards over 46 snaps in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Even with the return of KhaDarel Hodge, who played eight snaps, Peoples-Jones was the clear third wideout behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. That's telling as the Browns head into the offseason. The rookie out of Michigan was on the inactive list the first three games of 2020, but eventually earned a greater role when given an opportunity to play. Initially, he was used as the primary returner and fill-in on offense, then gained the confidence of the coaching staff and replaced Hodge. Peoples-Jones finished the regular season with 14 catches over 20 targets, 304 yards and two touchdowns. With Hodge becoming a restricted free agent and Higgins set to be unrestricted this coming offseason, Peoples-Jones is poised to be the full-time No. 3 when 2021 kicks off.