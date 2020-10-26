Peoples-Jones should serve as the No. 3 wide receiver moving forward following news that Odell Beckham (torn ACL) is out for the season, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Beckham left on the first drive of the game, so Peoples-Jones received his first real opportunity of the season. The rookie capitalized, reeling in all three targets for 56 yards and a game-winning touchdown. The opportunities should continue, and he's expected to slot in as the No. 3 wideout behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. The Week 8 matchup against the Raiders is favorable, too, as the AFC opponent has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (283.3) this year.