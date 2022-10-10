Peoples-Jones caught four of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.

Peoples-Jones has yet to score a touchdown in 2022, but he's been heavily targeted through five weeks. Sunday was the third time with at least seven targets, and his 31 looks are second only to Amari Cooper (43). The Browns began the season as a run-dominant operation, but Week 5 was the first time Cleveland threw more (34) than it ran (31).