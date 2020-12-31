Peoples-Jones is in line to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The same applies to Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge, with all four wideouts on track to be available to take the field Thursday, should the Browns hold an actual practice.
