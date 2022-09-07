Peoples-Jones is listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Browns' unofficial depth chart.
This is not a surprise. Peoples-Jones lined up with the first team during training camp, and the only player that could usurp the No. 2 wideout job, Anthony Schwartz, did not perform well in camp or preseason games. The Browns are hoping Peoples-Jones experiences the growth in his third season that was expected to come in 2021 but never did. He had moments last season and led the team in receiving yards, but Peoples-Jones was not a steady source of production.
