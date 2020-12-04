Peoples-Jones is slated to serve as the Browns' No. 3 wideout Sunday against the Titans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Peoples-Jones has made his biggest impact for the Browns as a return man in recent weeks, but he'll get the chance to fill a regular spot in three-receiver sets Sunday while KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) is sidelined. Don't expect the rookie sixth-round pick to see much work in the passing game, however, as the Browns have been the most run-heavy offense in the NFL this season.