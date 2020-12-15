Peoples-Jones caught three of five targets for 74 yards in Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie out of Michigan showed off his big-play ability for the second straight week by catching a 37-yard pass, and he has 166 receiving yards the last two weeks as a fill-in for No. 3 wideout KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring). For the season, Peoples-Jones is averaging 23.8 yards per reception.