Peoples-Jones caught three of five targets for 74 yards in Monday's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

Peoples-Jones showed off big-play ability for the second straight week, catching a 37-yard pass, and has 166 receiving yards the last two weeks as a fill-in for No. 3 wideout KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring). For the season, the rookie out of Michigan is averaging 23.8 yards per reception.