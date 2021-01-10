Peoples-Jones (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday night's playoff opener against the Steelers.
Good news for the Browns, with KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In that context, Peoples-Jones, who suffered a concussion during Week 17 action, will give it a go Sunday and will be in the mix for wide receiver snaps and targets behind top options Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.
