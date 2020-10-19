Peoples-Jones was targeted once and played three offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers.
Peoples-Jones' main contribution to Cleveland remains that of a returner. He returned two punts for six yards and and took back four kickoffs for 89 yards. After playing 33 offensive snaps Week 4, his playing time dropped to 10 then three in two successive games.
