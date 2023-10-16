Peoples-Jones did not catch his lone target and returned one punt for five yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the 49ers in Week 6.

Peoples-Jones continues to pile up snaps -- he's played 86.9 percent of the available plays on offense -- but his biggest contribution is that of a blocker. He's caught six of 15 targets for 75 yards through five weeks. Additionally, he may have lost his return-specialist role. Jaelon Darden was the primary punt and kick returner for the game.