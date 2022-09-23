Peoples-Jones caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3.

Peoples-Jones had a season-high 88% (63 of 72) share of the offensive snaps but was quiet for the second straight week. After an 11-target opening week, DPJ has just four targets over the last two weeks, as Amari Cooper has become the unquestioned leader among Cleveland wideouts.