Peoples-Jones caught two of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over Houston.

The Browns attempted just 20 throws on a day heavily impacted by the weather conditions. After the top two wideouts got their share of the targets, there was little left for those on the lower end of the depth chart. Peoples-Jones ended up with one more target than Khadrel Hodge, as both players typically fight for scraps beyond Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.