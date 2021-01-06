Peoples-Jones (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Cleveland just held a walkthrough Wednesday, but Peoples-Jones was the only non-participant on the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his chances of clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Steelers in the wild-card round Sunday. The wide receiver and return man will have two more practices to show progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained in last week's win over the Steelers.
