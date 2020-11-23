Peoples-Jones was not targeted over seven offensive snaps in Sunday's 22-17 win over Philadelphia.
Peoples-Jones played fewer than 10 snaps for the third time in five games and once again had more impact as a returner. He had 22 yards on four punt returns and 30 yards on one kickoff return. The rookie had been the primary returner in both phases, but in a new wrinkle, D'Ernest Johnson had more kickoff return chances (two) Sunday.
