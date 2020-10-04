Peoples-Jones finds himself on the active roster for the first time this season in advance of the Week 4 matchup against Dallas.
Peoples-Jones saw reps all over the field during his days at Michigan, including in the return game, where he's most likely to be utilized moving forward. With JoJo Natson suffering a torn ACL that will cause him to miss the rest of the season, the door is open for Peoples-Jones to secure a role on special teams, though snaps on offense are expected to be sparse in the short term.
