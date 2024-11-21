Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.
Foreman will be a healthy inactive for a third straight game as the Browns roll with a three-man backfield of Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong. Foreman's next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against the Broncos on Monday, Dec. 2.
