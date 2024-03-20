The Browns and Foreman agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

After an injury-riddled start to his career, Foreman has carved at a role in three different backfields over the last three campaigns, averaging 54.4 rushing yards per game and racking up 12 touchdowns on the ground in 35 appearances between the Titans, Panthers and Bears. With his new team, he could get in the act early on if Nick Chubb's recovery from a serious knee injury delays his 2024 season debut, but Jerome Ford likely still would be the team's top back in that scenario.