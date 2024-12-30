Foreman rushed 13 times for 49 yards and did not bring in either of his targets in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Foreman saw his highest carry total since Week 2 against Jacksonville, resulting in his highest rushing total of the campaign. Jerome Ford was afforded the start Sunday, but Foreman saw more work in the second half as the game began to fall out of reach. Foreman could be a sneaky DFS play in the event his superior performance results in a starting bid for the Browns against the Ravens next Sunday.