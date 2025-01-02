Foreman is likely to serve as the Browns' lead back in Saturday's game against the Ravens with Cleveland having ruled out Jerome Ford (ankle) and Pierre Strong (concussion) for the contest, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns also have John Kelly on the 53-man roster and could look to elevate one of Aidan Robbins or Jacob Kibodi from the practice squad in Week 18, but Foreman is Cleveland's most experienced running back by far and thus projects to see most of the work, at least on early downs. After Ford left early in this past Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins due to the ankle injury, Foreman finished as the Browns' rushing leader with 49 yards on 13 carries. He was also targeted twice across his 37 snaps but failed to record a reception.