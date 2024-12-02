Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Broncos.
Foreman has now been a healthy scratch in each of the Browns' last four games, with his most recent appearance coming in a Week 8 win over the Ravens. Without Foreman on Monday night, Cleveland's running back room will consist of Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.
