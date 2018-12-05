Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Active as pass catcher
Hilliard caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.
Usually a role designed for Duke Johnson, Hilliard made his mark as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, setting career highs in catches and yards. The rookie out of Tulane had recorded just two catches prior to Sunday's matchup and is still in search of his first NFL carry.
