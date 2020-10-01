Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said HIlliard's versatility and work during practice earned him a promotion to the active roster, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "It's kind of looking at the roster in total,'' Stefanski said. "Dontrell has done a very nice job for us in all the looks that he's been doing so. He is a versatile football player."

The coach was asked Wednesday what motivated the decision to promote Hilliard, the implication being he could be a fill in as a returner for the injured JoJo Natson (knee) or an emergency option for Kareem Hunt (groin) who popped up on the injury report. Hilliard averaged 24.8 yards on 17 kickoffs and 7.1 yards on 15 punts last season.