Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2020
12:33 pm ET 1 min read
Browns promoted Hilliard to the active roster on Wednesday.
Hilliard stands to provide the Browns with emergency depth at running back while Kareem Hunt (undisclosed) nurses an injury that's been labeled day-to-day, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He appeared in 14 games with the team last season.
