Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Catches four balls in loss
Hilliard caught all four targets for 24 yards and added another 10 yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.
Hilliard played a career-high 26 snaps, lining up at wide receiver a few times, and tied his career high in receptions. He's caught six passes over the last two games as the Browns look at other targets while wide receiver Rashad Higgins may not be over his knee injury. Once Week 10 hits, Hilliard's playing time will be squeezed with the return of Kareem Hunt (suspension), another capable receiving threat.
