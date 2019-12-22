Play

Hilliard (neck) is active Week 16 against the Ravens.

Hilliard is back in the mix after being listed as a limited practice participant all week, and while he's healthy and presumably in line to take on kick return duties, his role has been limited almost exclusively to special teams since the return of Kareem Hunt. The second-year back hasn't logged double-digit snaps on offense since Week 9.

More News

