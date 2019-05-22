Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Competing at kick returner
Hilliard is in the mix at Browns' workouts for the kick returning role, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Hilliard rarely saw the field last season as a rookie on offense, only playing 58 snaps in 11 games and never getting a touch as a rusher, but he took 11 kick returns for 264 yards. He's facing competition for the role from Antonio Callaway, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi and D'Ernest Johnson. With Kareem Hunt (suspension) now in the mix at running back along with Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, special teams is likely Hilliard's path to securing a spot on the roster.
