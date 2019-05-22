Hilliard is in the mix at Browns' workouts for the kick returning role, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hilliard rarely saw the field last season as a rookie on offense, only playing 58 snaps in 11 games and never getting a touch as a rusher, but he took 11 kick returns for 264 yards. He's facing competition for the role from Antonio Callaway, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi and D'Ernest Johnson. With Kareem Hunt (suspension) now in the mix at running back along with Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, special teams is likely Hilliard's path to securing a spot on the roster.