Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Could replace Duke Johnson
Hilliard could serve as the bridge to Kareem Hunt (suspension) if the Browns don't work things out with Duke Johnson, Steve Doerschuk of The Canton Repository reports.
With Johnson requesting a trade and skipping the voluntary offseason program, Hilliard has taken advantage of his opportunity to make a strong impression on new running backs coach Stump Mitchell. The second-year pro caught on with Cleveland as an undrafted rookie last season, logging 58 snaps on offense (nine catches, zero carries) and 149 on special teams. Hilliard's skill as a pass catcher would make him a natural complement to Nick Chubb early in the season while Hunt serves an eight-game suspension. It's possible Hilliard's strong performance at spring practices could make the Browns more willing to trade Johnson.
More News
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Competing at kick returner•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: No carries in rookie season•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Picks up 20 yards•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Active as pass catcher•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Catches first pass of career•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Achieves promotion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...