Hilliard could serve as the bridge to Kareem Hunt (suspension) if the Browns don't work things out with Duke Johnson, Steve Doerschuk of The Canton Repository reports.

With Johnson requesting a trade and skipping the voluntary offseason program, Hilliard has taken advantage of his opportunity to make a strong impression on new running backs coach Stump Mitchell. The second-year pro caught on with Cleveland as an undrafted rookie last season, logging 58 snaps on offense (nine catches, zero carries) and 149 on special teams. Hilliard's skill as a pass catcher would make him a natural complement to Nick Chubb early in the season while Hunt serves an eight-game suspension. It's possible Hilliard's strong performance at spring practices could make the Browns more willing to trade Johnson.