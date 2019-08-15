Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Dealing with leg injury
Hilliard (leg) is off to the side with the training staff during Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Spotted icing his leg toward the end of Wednesday's session, Hilliard appears in danger of missing Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis. With Duke Johnson traded to Houston and Kareem Hunt suspended for eight games, Hilliard has become the frontrunner to serve as Cleveland's No. 2 running back early in the season, potentially replacing Nick Chubb on passing downs. Furthermore, Hilliard is listed as the top kick and punt returner on Cleveland's preseason depth chart.
