Hilliard (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hilliard was forced to leave the game after a low hit from Marcus Peters, and the injury is serious enough to keep him out. D'Ernest Johnson should continue to see No. 3 running back reps, with Tavierre Thomas to handle kick return duties. Expect the team to have specifics on the injury in the coming days.

