Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Fumbles in win
Hilliard ran for 19 yards on nine carries and added 34 yards on three catches during Thursday's 30-10 win over Washington. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Fresh off of news that Duke Johnson is headed to Houston, Hilliard showed some chemistry with Baker Mayfield, nabbing two passes for 28 yards on the team's opening drive. That good will was erased two series later with a goal-line fumble. Hilliard has a big opportunity to be Cleveland's No. 2 option, at least while Kareem Hunt serves his eight-game suspension, but ball security will be worth monitoring after Hilliard did not record a carry during his rookie season.
