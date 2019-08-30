Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Generates 78 scrimmage yards
Hilliard carried 12 times for 65 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-16 preseason win over the Lions.
Hilliard gashed Detroit on the ground to the tune of 5.4 yards per carry, with a long gain of 22 yards. While he did most of his damage on the ground, he got into the end zone via a seven-yard reception in the second quarter. Hilliard is a strong candidate to begin the season as the backup running back and has acquitted himself nicely during the exhibition slate.
