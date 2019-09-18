Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Healthy for Week 3
Hilliard has been cleared from the concussion protocol, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
D'Ernest Johnson filled in as Nick Chubb's backup in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets, catching three of four targets for 42 yards and adding three carries for eight yards. Hilliard figures to step back into the role for Week 3 against the Rams, likely getting most of his playing time in passing situations.
More News
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Misses another practice•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Not ready for practice•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Won't return Sunday•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Possible concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...