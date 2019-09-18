Hilliard has been cleared from the concussion protocol, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

D'Ernest Johnson filled in as Nick Chubb's backup in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets, catching three of four targets for 42 yards and adding three carries for eight yards. Hilliard figures to step back into the role for Week 3 against the Rams, likely getting most of his playing time in passing situations.