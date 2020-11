Hilliard (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hilliard had suited up in the past four games on special teams and as a depth running back, but with Nick Chubb (knee) returning from injured reserve, he's appeared to have lost his role. With Hilliard sidelined, Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson will handle running back duties for Week 10.