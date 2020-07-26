Hilliard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
As per the NFL and NFLPA's recent agreement on terms, players who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed on the league's new temporary and unlimited injured reserve. As such, Hilliard will be eligible to rejoin his teammates upon receiving medical clearance. The 25-year-old plays a key special-teams role for the Browns, and he stands to compete with D'Ernest Johnson for the No. 3 running back gig behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.