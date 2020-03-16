Hilliard (knee) will remain with the Browns after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent.

Hilliard was injured in a Week 16 game against the Ravens with the knee injury and wasn't able to finish out the season. The 25-year-old was used sparingly in 2019, rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. With Nick Chubb under contract and Kareem Hunt retained via a second-round tender, Hilliard appears in line for a depth role again in 2020.