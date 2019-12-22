Hilliard (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hilliard was flipped by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters shortly after making a catch and immediately grabbed his knee. He left the game late in the second quarter, and as long as he's sidelined, look for D'Ernest Johnson to see No. 3 running back reps, and Tavierre Thomas to handle kick return duties.